Inaugural Pondicherry T20 Tournament to be played in November

Pondicherry will launch its inaugural Pondicherry T20 Tournament. (Source: Pondicherry cricket)

Cricket Association of Pondicherry will launch its inaugural Pondicherry T20 Tournament from November 11th to November 27th, 2020 at the Siechem Cricket Stadium, Thutipet, Pondicherry.

The tournament is said to have six teams and each side will play ten games in the league stage in which a minimum of one game will be under floodlights along with the semi-finals and finals (under floodlights as well).

A total of 33 games will be played including semi-finals and finals. All the six teams participating in this T20 tournament are owned by CAP. There will be no cash awards, no players fees, no daily allowance, no franchisees.

It is a cash-less high intensity T20 tournament, but the performances will be considered for this season’s selection.

All the committee members, referees, officials, ground staffs and other related members will be COVID-19 insured and players will get additionally insured for on-field injury as well.

All the players, coaches, managers, physio, entire ground staff, match officials and event managers will come under “Bio Bubble” strictly and will stay in Hotel / CAP guest houses during the tournament.

Everyone in this Bio Bubble will be screened for COVID-19 once in 4 days until the end of the tournament to ensure safety and safe conduct of the tournament.

The matches will be live-streamed on the FANCODE app.

