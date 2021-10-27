‘In the heat of the moment, I said something’: Waqar apologises for his ‘namaz’ remark

Former Pakistan skipper and bowling coach Waqar Younis has apologised for his distasteful remarks after Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

A day after the match, the former fast bowlers Younis was invited as a guest to Pakistan’s ARY News to discuss their spectacular win. During the discussion, an overexcited Younis said that it was very special for him to watch Mohammad Rizwan offer Namaz in front of Hindus during the match. Opener Mohammad Rizwan was seen offering namaz during the drinks break in the India-Pakistan game.

In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion. #apologies 🙏🏻 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 26, 2021

His comment drew a sharp reactions from the cricket fraternity and from Pakistani fans as well. Twitter was flooded with reactions lambasting Younis for his comment.

Realising his mistake after the criticism, Younis wrote on Twitter, “In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion. #apologies 🙏🏻”

“Rizwan offered Namaz during #INDvPAK match in middle of Hindus was most satisfying thing Mashallah, even more than his batting” – Waqar Younis & Shoaib Akhtar discusspic.twitter.com/ELTVJSTqh4 — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) October 26, 2021

Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle and Akash Chopra had also expressed their displesure over Younis’ comments. “For a person of Waqar Younis’ stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible,” Bhogle wrote.

For a person of Waqar Younis’ stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

Pakistan brought to an end India’s near-three-decade domination of them in the world stage in the most convincing fashion, embarrassing their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Intent on breaking their run of losses, Pakistan restricted India to 151/7 after electing to field in the T20 showpiece’s blockbuster game. Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare.