In the future, Ranchi ‘will think twice before hosting a Test match’

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) will “think twice before hosting a Test match” next time after having sold just 1500 tickets for the third India-South Africa game to be played at Ranchi’s 39000-capacity stadium from Saturday.

The association kept the ticket prices affordable — Rs 250 per day is the lowest. They also opened five counters at the JSCA Stadium, but, till Thursday, there were few takers. At Pune, India achieved a record 11th consecutive Test series wins at home. Only a handful of spectators went through the turnstiles to witness history. Ranchi is hardly going to be any different despite the fact that the JSCA has distributed 5,000 complimentary tickets to security personnel and another 10,000 tickets to schools, clubs and academies.

The new JSCA president, Nafis Khan, told The Indian Express: “Next time, maybe we have to think twice before hosting a Test match. At the same time, we can’t say no also. If the state associations start rejecting Test cricket, the purest form of the game would die. It’s very sad to see empty stands. We have to make certain changes to the Test format.”

As the JSCA has received Rs 1 crore from the BCCI for hosting the Test, they will not incur a loss. But at the next BCCI general body meeting, the JSCA officialdom might raise the Test revival issue, and like the BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly, the JSCA president, too, thinks pink-ball Test could be an option.

A couple of days ago, while talking to the reporters, Ganguly had said: “I always believe that’s (day/night Test) the way forward in Test cricket. Games are being played before empty stands.”