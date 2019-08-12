In search of cash, Cricket Association of Bengal takes reforms route

The Cricket Association of Bengal has decided to go ahead with the Lodha reforms and incorporate former international cricketers from the state as voting members of the association. Sourav Ganguly, CAB president, confirmed this to The Indian Express on Sunday.

Advertising

The CAB is one of the associations to be classified as “partially compliant” by the Committee of Administrators (CoA). Although the state association has drafted its new constitution, it is yet to be sent for registration, with voting membership of the ex-internationals being the bone of contention. At the July 31 Special General Meeting (SGM) of the CAB, the members decided to wait till the scheduled August 8 Supreme Court hearing on the BCCI matter. After the hearing was postponed, the CAB has decided to go ahead, as the general body authorised Ganguly to take a decision in this regard as the state association president. The CoA has set September 14 deadline for the completion of elections in state associations, while the BCCI elections are scheduled on October 22.

According to a CAB insider, a waning fixed-deposit balance is a reason why the association has decided to fall in line. It is learnt that the CAB’s fixed-deposit balance has shrunk from close to Rs 130 crore to less than Rs 55 crore over the past three seasons after the apex court stopped the BCCI funds to state associations till the acceptance of the Lodha Committee recommendations in “letter and spirit”.

A former CAB joint-secretary, however, contended that the state association has had been fighting to uphold a principle.

Advertising

“Unlike other associations, no individual member — life member and/or associate member — has the voting right at the CAB. We have nothing against the former international cricketers from our state. But incorporating them as voting members would change the whole institutionalised voting pattern of the association and in that case we might also feel obliged to give voting rights to other individual members,” he told this paper, adding: “Conflict of interest could be another issue, as the majority of ex-cricketers here are doing commentary and/or working as coaches, or running academies.”

But now that the CAB president has decided to go ahead with the reforms, another emergent general body meeting is likely to be convened to rubber-stamp the Lodha compliance. The new constitution will be sent for registration, while the CAB will also appoint an electoral officer to begin the election process.