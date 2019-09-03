In Pics: The different moods of Virat Kohli during the West Indies Test series

Virat Kohli run of form continued as he smashed MS Dhoni’s record of 27 wins in 60 Test matches, to become India’s most successful captain in the longest format of the game. Kohli now has 28 Test victories in 48 matches and will aim to add more wins to his name, when India take on South Africa in a three-match series starting from October 2.

Here are few photos of Kohli from the West Indies tour:

A picture of the Indian skipper reading Steven Sylvester’s ‘Detox Your Ego’ went viral on social media. During the second day of the first Test, Kohli was seen reading the book in the dressing room, while Ravindra Jadeja was batting. Kohli was dismissed for 9 in the first innings, but he went to score a half-century in the next.

After securing a comprehensive 318-run victory over West Indies in the first Test, the team along with Kohli celebrated with a picnic in the sea. Kohli’s wife actress Anushka Sharma joined the celebration.

After a match-winning performance with the ball in the first Test, Ishant Sharma showed a different side in the next match. The Delhi-based seamer scored his maiden Test half-century, the first in 92 matches. He stuck around in the middle along with Hanuma Vihari helping India post a gigantic 416 runs on the board.

The pair added 112 runs for the eighth wicket and every run off Ishant’s bat was cheered by the skipper, who was keenly following his Delhi teammate’s innings from the dressing room.

It was Kohli who decided to review the delivery that got Jasprit Bumrah his hattrick in the second day of the second Test. The Indian pacer also credited the skipper, saying, “I owe that hattrick to the captain.”

In a video released by BCCI, Bumrah revealed that he was not confident about the appeal, but the captain insisted on taking the review. The hattrick ball was initially adjudged not out by Umpire Paul Reiffel. Before taking the review, Kohli was caught saying, “Pao pe laga hai bhai (The ball has hit him on the leg, not bat),” on the stump mic.

Virat Kohli now has the most Test wins as India captain. (AP)