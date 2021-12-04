In his place of birth, Ajaz Patel joins Kumble and Laker in exclusive 10-for club

For a spinner to take out Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli cheaply takes some doing, for him to dismiss them for ducks in the same over is incredible. (AP)

When Anil Kumble took all ten wickets in an innings in the Delhi Test against Pakistan in 1999, Ajaz Patel was ten years old. That may or may not have been propitious, but on a day the New Zealand left-arm spinner became the first man since Kumble to achieve the magical mark, it was hard not to look at such happy statistical quirks.

Bowlers have taken eight wickets in a Test innings on 12 occasions in India, and four of them have belonged to visitors. Nine-fors have been taken only thrice, and none of them have come from visiting bowlers. India is not an easy place for an overseas bowler, and that includes spinners, who have to contend with some of the finest batters adept at smothering their art.

For Ajaz then to take only the third ten-for ever in the history of Test cricket — after Kumble and England’s Jim Laker in 1956 – against the country of his birth in the city of his birth has to belong to the rarest of rare category of sporting feats.

Ajaz was only about eight when his family left the city of dreams in 1996 to pursue their aspirations in New Zealand. He began as a fast bowler before he realised spin would open more doors for him. He has said he had to learn the art “from scratch” under the guidance of another New Zealand spinner of Indian origin, the former off-break bowler Dipak Patel.

The doors to the national team, however, did not open for Ajaz until he was past 30, an age by when spinners are also said to have matured. And instantly, he took five wickets on debut against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018 to deliver a thrilling four-run win.

Coming into the Wankhede match, in another of those delightful quirks, Ajaz had played exactly 10 Test matches. He’d had an unimpressive outing in the first Test in Kanpur, but in two overs on Friday afternoon, had rattled the foundations of the Indian batting line-up.

For a spinner to take out Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli cheaply takes some doing, for him to dismiss them for ducks in the same over is incredible. It is simply mind-boggling that Ajaz would go on to repeat the double-strike in an over twice on Day Two.

Having taken all four Indian wickets to fall on Day One, he needed just four deliveries to seal his five-for on Saturday. Wriddhiman Saha thought he had the length and room to play the cut, but was caught plumb in front with one that came straight in with the angle. R Ashwin endured a golden duck as a lovely, classical left-arm spinner’s delivery did him on the forward defence. Ashwin signalled for a review, only to realise belatedly that he had been bowled.

There was to be some more variety on display. On 150, Mayank Agarwal nicked behind one that got big on him, and half-centurion Axar Patel went leg-before on review, having padded up to one that spun in sharply.

The air of expectation kept building at Wankhede as Ajaz’s wicket tally kept getting tantalisingly closer to double digits.

When Jayant Yadav swung him straight to long-off to become his ninth victim, the tenth suddenly seemed almost inevitable with four balls to go in Ajaz’s 48th over. And as Mohammed Siraj mishit the fifth ball of the over to be caught at mid-on, Ajaz was engulfed by his team-mates. He had bowled 47.5 out of 109.5 overs in the innings, and throughout, had looked the only bowler likely to strike, barring the odd testing delivery from Tim Southee.

As umpire Nitin Menon flicked the ball to Ajaz after the players started walking off towards the dressing room, a section of the Wankhede crowd began to chant his name. The crowd had gone silent as always whenever an Indian wicket had fallen earlier, but as the end of the innings approached, they had seen that history was about to be made, and had vocally made it clear that they wanted it to be made.

In a city he had visited several times for family affairs since emigrating to New Zealand, where he had watched matches and even bowled in the Mumbai Indians nets, Ajaz Patel had done what is perhaps beyond even the stuff of dreams.