scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

In big games, big players stand up: Internet reacts to PAK’s victory against NZ in T20 World Cup

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram tweeted, "Yay. clinical performance congratulations to team Pakistan and of course to all Pakistanis. Now let’s enjoy the finals."

Pakistan players wave to their supporters following the T20 World Cup cricket semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Pakistan reached the T20 World Cup final after defeating New Zealand by 7 wickets in Sydney on Wednesday. Pakistan will now wait and see which team between England and India joins them in Sunday’s final.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were in blistering touch as they brought up their 3rd 100+ partnership in T20 World Cups. Both openers were sent back by Trent Boult but by that time it was too little too late for the Black Caps as Pakistan romped to victory.

The internet was full of reactions after the victory as people from all corners congratulated Pakistan on the huge victory.

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram tweeted, “Yay. clinical performance congratulations to team Pakistan 🇵🇰 and of course to all Pakistanis. Now let’s enjoy the finals.”

Suresh Raina said, “Well played Babar and Rizwan, what a powerful performance you have showcased in today’s match, once again an important partnership between the two most composed and skilled players. Congratulations #PAKvsNZ #T20WorldCup2022” while Irfan Pathan tweeted, “Rizwan and Babar coming to the party at the right time for their team.”

Sanjay Manjrekar said, “Simply put, Pakistan just played a near perfect game of cricket,” and Ab de Villiers tweeted, “In the big games the big players stand up right?! Congrats Pakistan. Pure class from start to finish.”

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 05:25:19 pm
Next Story

Murat Yakin names experienced Swiss squad for World Cup

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 09: Latest News