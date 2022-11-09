In big games, big players stand up: Internet reacts to PAK’s victory against NZ in T20 World Cup

Pakistan reached the T20 World Cup final after defeating New Zealand by 7 wickets in Sydney on Wednesday. Pakistan will now wait and see which team between England and India joins them in Sunday’s final.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were in blistering touch as they brought up their 3rd 100+ partnership in T20 World Cups. Both openers were sent back by Trent Boult but by that time it was too little too late for the Black Caps as Pakistan romped to victory.

The internet was full of reactions after the victory as people from all corners congratulated Pakistan on the huge victory.

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram tweeted, “Yay. clinical performance congratulations to team Pakistan 🇵🇰 and of course to all Pakistanis. Now let’s enjoy the finals.”

Suresh Raina said, “Well played Babar and Rizwan, what a powerful performance you have showcased in today’s match, once again an important partnership between the two most composed and skilled players. Congratulations #PAKvsNZ #T20WorldCup2022” while Irfan Pathan tweeted, “Rizwan and Babar coming to the party at the right time for their team.”

Congratulations to the Pakistan team on their brilliant and high-energy performance in the semi-finals. Huge congratulations to the great coach and mentor behind the team, the one who never failed to set an example himself @HaydosTweets #PakvsNz #T20WorldCup2022 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 9, 2022

Sanjay Manjrekar said, “Simply put, Pakistan just played a near perfect game of cricket,” and Ab de Villiers tweeted, “In the big games the big players stand up right?! Congrats Pakistan. Pure class from start to finish.”