In Bangladesh, people compare me to Bradman: Ton-up Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi batter to reach 5,000 Test runs after scoring a patient 105, his eighth century in the longest format of the game. It was Rahim’s slowest century in terms of balls faced.

Together with Tamim Iqbal, who retired hurt on 133 the day before and couldn’t add to his score on Wednesday, Rahim and Liton Das’ 88 helped Bangladesh notch 465 and eclipse Sri Lanka’s 397.

“It’s a nice feat to get finally,” Mushfiqur said in the post-match interview after his innings.

“But it’s not the end. I hope the legacy will be continued. I believe there are junior players, like Mahmudul Hasan, will get 8,000 or 10,000 test runs in future,” he added.

“Only in Bangladesh, I have seen that people compare me to Bradman when I score a century, but then when I don’t score runs, I feel like digging a hole for myself.

“I am one of the senior players so we are not going to be around for long. But this is becoming a culture, so the younger players need the support. If I have to spend so much time tackling these things off the field, our on-field duties get affected,” he was quoted as saying by cricbuzz.

“I think there’s no value for experience in Bangladesh. It is a huge deal to have played for 17 years. Allah has written what awaits me, and I want to perform that much well,” he concluded.