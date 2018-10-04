Imran Tahir registers first ODI hat-trick as South Africa demolish Zimbabwe

Imran Tahir picked up 6/24 against Zimbabwe. (Source: AP) Imran Tahir picked up 6/24 against Zimbabwe. (Source: AP)

Imran Tahir took 6/24 including his first ODI hat-trick as South Africa trounced Zimbabwe by 120 runs in the second ODI at Bloemfontein on Wednesday. Tahir became only the fourth South African cricketer to scalp an ODI hat-trick after of Charl Langeveldt, JP Duminy and Kagiso Rabada. Courtesy of his sensational spell Zimbabwe were bowled out for 78 as the Proteas took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. 39-year-old Tahir ripped through the Zimbabwe batting when he trapped Brendan Taylor leg before in his first over, then dismissed Sean Williams, Elton Chigumbura and Peter Moor with successive deliveries to get his hat-trick. With four wickets in six balls, he picked up his third five-wicket haul in ODI’s and returned with figures of 6/24.

#SAvZIM – RESULT: Imran Tahir took 6/24 including his first ODI hat-trick as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 78. South Africa have won the 2nd ODI by 120 runs. pic.twitter.com/zW2SMjZiUN — INNOCENT🔃 (@ICC_CricInfo) 3 October 2018

Speaking after the match at the post-match presentation, skipper JP Duminy said, “The pitch certainly wasn’t ideal. From the position we were in to get to 198 was superb. The plan Dale came out with while facing bowlers was exceptional.”

“The bowling has been superb – Dale coming into his own, Tahir coming into his best. Again we are hoping that the wicket in Paarl would be one where runs would be scored and hopefully the guys playing would take it with both hands,” he concluded.

