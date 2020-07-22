‘Disappointed I did not get a chance in Pakistan’: Imran Tahir on switching to South Africa

Imran Tahir and Shoaib Malik in action in the PSL (MultanSultans) Imran Tahir and Shoaib Malik in action in the PSL (MultanSultans)

Imran Tahir, who retired from ODIs last year, said his time playing cricket in Pakistan played a major role in shaping his life but that it will remain a disappointment that he could not break into the Pakistan team.

Tahir, South Africa’s most successful spinner in the shorter formats, told Geo Super on Wednesday: “I used to play cricket in Lahore and it played a major role in where I am. I played most of my cricket in Pakistan but did not get a chance here. I am disappointed about that.”

Tahir lived in Lahore till 2005, advancing through the ranks of age-group cricket, even breaking into the Pakistan U-19 side and the Pakistan A side. However, an international call-up eluded him.

“It was hard leaving Pakistan, but God blessed me, and most of the credit for playing for South Africa goes to my wife,” Tahir said on Wednesday.

Tahir, who is married to Sumayya Dildar, a South African woman, moved to the country that would offer him a chance to play international cricket in 2005. Tahir was then 26. He became eligible to play for South Africa when he met his four-year residence requirement in 2009.

DON’T ANGRY ME!!!! Imran Tahir has a more explosive celebration than usual as he dismisses Shadab! Play & win cash prizes: https://t.co/Bmz3ZQ7b62 pic.twitter.com/YO0mRKXdha — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 8, 2020

The 41-year-old retired from the longer versions of the game after the World Cup in England last year. He continues to play T20s in franchise leagues, also having represented the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League.

