Imran Nazir had more talent than Virender Sehwag, says Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir was kept out of action due to tendinitis for four and half years. (Express Archive) Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir was kept out of action due to tendinitis for four and half years. (Express Archive)

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that opener Imran Nazir was more talented than former Indian swashbuckling batsman Virender Sehwag. “But Imran didn’t have his brain and was also let down by the country’s cricket administration”, Akhtar said, as quoted by CricketPakistan.com.pk.

The 44-year-old believes Pakistan, in general, did not take good care of the talent they had.”I don’t think Imran Nazir had the brain that Sehwag had. I don’t think Sehwag had the talent that Imran Nazir had. There is no comparison with regards to talent. We tried to contain him a little,” Akhtar said.

“When he hit a brutal hundred against India in a side match, I asked them to play Imran Nazir consistently but they didn’t listen,” he added.

Imran Nazir played only eight Tests for Pakistan, scoring 427 runs, and featured in 79 ODIs, scoring 1895 runs. On the other hand, Virender Sehwag scored 8586 Test runs from 104 matches and had 8273 ODI runs from 251 matches.

Criticising the Pakistan cricket establishment, the Rawalpindi Express said the players they had were not nurtured enough. “It is unfortunate that we do not know how to take care of our brands. We could have had a player better than Virender Sehwag in Imran Nazir. He had all the shots while also being a good fielder. We could have utilised him brilliantly but we just couldn’t,” he said.

The former pacer said legendary former batsman Javed Miandad played a crucial role in shaping Nazir’s career.”Whenever Imran Nazir played well, it was because of Javed Miandad. He would be in the dressing room and trying to get him to play. Whenever he played a bad shot Javed bhai would send him a message in order to keep him focused,” he concluded.

