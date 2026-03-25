‘They want to keep everything quiet’: Imran Khan’s sons break silence on jail conditions, say ‘he won’t break’ despite harsh treatment

Imran Khan's incarceration has drawn sustained concern over prison conditions and his health, particularly reports of deteriorating eyesight in his right eye, as well as restricted access for family members and his personal doctor.

When former Pakistan captain Imran Khan was first arrested in May 2023, before being transferred to Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail following a second arrest later that year, nobody could have envisaged that his imprisonment would approach 1,000 days.

His incarceration has drawn sustained concern over prison conditions and his health, particularly reports of deteriorating eyesight in his right eye, as well as restricted access for family members and his personal doctor.

His sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, spoke to their father last week after almost a two-month silence. The senior Khan began with life lessons before allowing his sons to speak.

“We usually start by asking how he is, but we quickly realise that he’s quite keen to give us the lessons that he wants to teach us because he feels he has learnt so much more since he has been in prison, and he’s finally had time to think and gather his thoughts. So he normally tries to give us a life lesson in the first ten minutes, and then we tell him what we’ve been doing with our lives,” Sulaiman told The Times.