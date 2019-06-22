Toggle Menu
Imran Khan’s assistant shares Sachin Tendulkar’s photo, claiming it as Pakistan PM; trolled heavily

Imran Khan's assitant, Naeem ul Haque, made a major social media gaffe when he posted a Sachin Tendulkar's old photo and mistook him for the former Pakistan cricketer.

Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assistant and co-founder of PTI Naeem ul Haque made a major social media slip-up on Thursday after he posted an old picture of former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar and captioned it as ‘PM Imran Khan 1969’. This comes right after PM Imran Khan himself had made a social media gaffe recently, after attributing a quote of Rabindranath Tagore to Kahlil Gibran.

As soon as Haque had posted the photo, he fell victim to internet trolling. His mistake gave an opportunity to Twitter users to joke about the wrong caption.

One fan posted the childhood picture of Virat Kohli and captioned the photo as “Inzamam-ul-Haq 1976”.

Another Twitter user posted the picture of Indian wicket-keeper MS Dhoni and captioned the post as ‘Kamran Akmal 2007’.

Another user posted the picture of Pakistan batsmen Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan and captioned the post as “Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli 1982”.

Pakistan lost to India by 89 runs on Sunday at Manchester, and since then the team has faced serious backlash from their own fans about their training regime and lack of team chemistry.

India maintained their untainted record against Pakistan in a World Cup, as that win made their record extend to seven wins without any losses against the arch-rivals.

After a dismal start to the World Cup, Pakistan lie ninth in the table having won just one match against England. They next face South Africa on June 23.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

