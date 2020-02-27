Imran Khan ‘relives good old days’ with Viv Richards, Greg Chappell

Imran Khan meets Sir Vivian Richards, Greg Chappell and Shane Watson on Wednesday (Facebook/ImranKhan) Imran Khan meets Sir Vivian Richards, Greg Chappell and Shane Watson on Wednesday (Facebook/ImranKhan)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan hosted a few cricket legends at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday. Sir Vivian Richards, Greg Chappell and Shane Watson, all of whom are in Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), visited Imran Khan’s house.

Watson tweeted a video of Khan, Richards and Chappell – three of the greatest cricketers of the 1980s – having a conversation.

This was incredibly special for me to meet and chat with one of my cricketing hero’s, the Great All-Rounder,

Imran Khan. What an inspiring life he has lived on and off the cricket field!!! So amazing to hear Sir Viv, Greg Chappell and Imran relive the good old days!!! #dream pic.twitter.com/Zqz2jww7P8 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) February 27, 2020

“What an inspiring life he has lived on and off the cricket field!!! So amazing to hear Sir Viv, Greg Chappell and Imran relive the good old days!” tweeted Shane Watson.

Watson and Richards are both part of the defending champions Quetta Gladiators in the PSL this season.

“When Imran Khan was the captain, the matches between Pakistan and West Indies were always exciting,” Richards was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“It is pleasing to see the revival of the sport in the country,” he added.

Imran Khan said on the occasion, “Foreign cricketers’ services for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan will always be remembered.”

