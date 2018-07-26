WATCH: How Imran Khan led Pakistan to victory in 1996 World Cup as captain

Pakistan captain Imran Khan celebrates World Cup final win over England in 1992. (Express Archive) Pakistan captain Imran Khan celebrates World Cup final win over England in 1992. (Express Archive)

Former Pakistan cricketer, Imran Khan, looks set to become the country’s new prime minister, with his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) inching towards the majority with 119 seats till now. As per the latest reports, the election results have been delayed, while the oppositions parties are alleging “blatant” rigging of the election. Khan’s PTI needs 137 out of 272 seats in Pakistan’s Parliament to form the government.

Apart from making a mark in country’s politics, Imran Khan also holds the record of being the only World Cup winning captain from the country, an achievement he made 26 years ago.

In the 1992 World Cup final against England, Imran Khan showed his skills with both the bat and the ball as he managed to take his side to a win. Pakitan suffered two early losses and went down 24/2 with in-form Aamer Sohail and Ramiz Raja sent back to the pavilion. The Pakistan captain stitched a solid 139-run partnership with Javed Miandad as both the batsmen stitched their half centuries. Khan continued to bat with Inzamam-ul-Haq after Miandad’s dismissal and scored 72 runs in 110 balls with the help of 5 boundaries and a six. With the help of his innings, Pakistan set a steep total of 250 for the Three Lions to chase.

Coming into bat, England lost Sir Ian Botham for a duck and suffered a sort of collapse, going four wickets down for 69. Neil Fairbrother’s fighting partnership with Allan Lamb was not enough to save their side as they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Needing 23 in the final over, with one wicket in hand, the skipper Imran Khan took the ball, and dismissed Richard Illingworth for 14, as Pakistan lifted their first ever World Cup trophy. Khan just gave away 43 runs with a wicket in 9.2 overs.

After lifting the World Cup trophy, Imran Khan announced his retirement from the 50-overs format. The World Cup final against England was the final ODI match he played.

