I will fix the Pakistan cricket team: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that he is working on a plan to develop the Pakistan cricket team after the team’s failure to reach the 2019 World Cup semifinals.

Referring to Pakistan’s campaign in the recently concluded World Cup, Khan, while addressing a gathering of Pakistani-Americans in Washington DC, said he has “started working on developing the best cricket team of the world in the next tournament, by bringing the best players in the team”.

“Remember my words,” Imran Khan, who was the captain of the Pakistan team when they won the 1992 Cricket World Cup, said.

Khan, however, did not divulge details about his plans. He is currently on a three-day visit of the US and is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

Pakistan finished the World Cup group stage at fifth position, failing to qualify for the knockout phase.

They beat both England and New Zealand in the group stages, but succumbed to some heavy defeats – to West Indies and India – and so went out of the tournament on the basis of their inferior net run rate.

Up against the very improbable task of beating Bangladesh by 311 runs to qualify for the semifinals in their last match, Pakistan managed to score only 315/9 in their 50 overs, as fans even questioned the ‘lack of intent’ shown by the team in the tournament.

(With PTI inputs)