Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with ‘immediate medical attention’

Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar are among 14 former international captains who have said that recent reports about Imran Khan's deteriorating health and conditions of his imprisonment have caused them "profound concern".

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 03:36 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Make us preferred source on Google

Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar are among 14 former international captains from five Test teams who have appealed to the Pakistan government for better treatment of the country’s former Prime Minister and cricket great Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned for about two and a half years. The development comes in the wake of reports the 73-year-old losing most of his vision in his right eye amid alleged poor conditions in the prison where he is held.

According to The Age, the petition was drafted by former Australia captain Greg Chappell and was delivered to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday afternoon. Apart from Gavaskar, Kapil and Chappell, former Australia captains Allan Border, Belinda Clark, Ian Chappell, Steve Waugh, Kim Hughes, former England captains Mike Atherton Mike Brearley, David Gower, Nasser Hussain, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd and former New Zealand captain John Wright.

The former captains listed the following as their demands from the government of Pakistan:

  • Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues.
  • Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members.
  • Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.

“Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike,” the letter reads.

The letter was reportedly drafted by former Australia captain Greg Chappell and was delivered to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday afternoon. The letter was reportedly drafted by former Australia captain Greg Chappell and was delivered to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday afternoon.

“Recent reports concerning his health—particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody— and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern. As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.”

“Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn—and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career,” the letter further reads.

Earlier, Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram, among the many players who spent their formative years under Imran’s captaincy, urged authorities to ensure the former prime minister ‘receives the best possible medical care’.

Story continues below this ad

Taking to X on Saturday, Akram wrote: “It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper Imran Khan going through health issues. I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Not Varun, not Kuldeep; Why Axar Patel was India's real weapon against Pakistan in T20 World Cup showdown
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
IND PAK
India defeat Pakistan by 61 runs in lopsided contest in T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Best of Express
Ajit Pawar plane crash | Foreign technical support called in to retrieve cockpit recorder data: AAIB
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said that the preliminary probe report on the Learjet 45 crash was expected to be released “very soon”.
Kharage panel clears Parth Pawar in Rs 1,800-crore Pune land deal row
The land was alleged to have a market value of around Rs 1,800 crore but was reportedly acquired for Rs 300 crore by Amedia Enterprises LLP. (Photo/X @parthajitpawar)
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
salim khan hospitalised
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Timings Live Updates: Ramzan Sehri & Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Dubai And Other Countries
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Catch all the live updates about Ramadan 2026
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News