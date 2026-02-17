Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with ‘immediate medical attention’

Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)

Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar are among 14 former international captains from five Test teams who have appealed to the Pakistan government for better treatment of the country’s former Prime Minister and cricket great Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned for about two and a half years. The development comes in the wake of reports the 73-year-old losing most of his vision in his right eye amid alleged poor conditions in the prison where he is held.

According to The Age, the petition was drafted by former Australia captain Greg Chappell and was delivered to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday afternoon. Apart from Gavaskar, Kapil and Chappell, former Australia captains Allan Border, Belinda Clark, Ian Chappell, Steve Waugh, Kim Hughes, former England captains Mike Atherton Mike Brearley, David Gower, Nasser Hussain, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd and former New Zealand captain John Wright.