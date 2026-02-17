Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with ‘immediate medical attention’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar are among 14 former international captains from five Test teams who have appealed to the Pakistan government for better treatment of the country’s former Prime Minister and cricket great Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned for about two and a half years. The development comes in the wake of reports the 73-year-old losing most of his vision in his right eye amid alleged poor conditions in the prison where he is held.
According to The Age, the petition was drafted by former Australia captain Greg Chappell and was delivered to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday afternoon. Apart from Gavaskar, Kapil and Chappell, former Australia captains Allan Border, Belinda Clark, Ian Chappell, Steve Waugh, Kim Hughes, former England captains Mike Atherton Mike Brearley, David Gower, Nasser Hussain, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd and former New Zealand captain John Wright.
The former captains listed the following as their demands from the government of Pakistan:
“Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike,” the letter reads.
“Recent reports concerning his health—particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody— and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern. As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.”
“Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn—and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career,” the letter further reads.
Earlier, Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram, among the many players who spent their formative years under Imran’s captaincy, urged authorities to ensure the former prime minister ‘receives the best possible medical care’.
Taking to X on Saturday, Akram wrote: “It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper Imran Khan going through health issues. I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health.”
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.