‘Matter of basic humanity’: 7 ex-captains urge diplomatic action for Imran Khan

Imran Khan's continued detention and reported health concerns have triggered criticism from his family and several former international cricketers. (File)

Seven former Australia cricket captains — Steve Waugh, Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, and Mark Taylor — have written a letter to Australia’s minister for foreign affairs, Penny Wong, with humanitarian concerns over Imran Khan’s detention in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s World Cup winning captain and ex-prime minister, Imran, now 73, has been jailed at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases. Those close to him have raised health concerns which have led to three appeals from several former international cricketers.

According to a report in Cricinfo, the group of seven have made it clear that the letter is not being written “as diplomats or political figures, but as former captains who felt compelled to speak up”.