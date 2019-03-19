Toggle Menu
Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates Afghanistan cricket team on maiden Test win

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan heaped praise on the Afghanistan cricket team on registering their maiden Test win after beating Ireland in one-off game.

Afghanistan cricket team members pose with the winning trophy after their first Test win. (Source: PTI)

Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan heaped praise on the Afghanistan cricket team after registering their maiden Test win after beating Ireland in one-off game in Dehradun on Monday.

Nine months after making their debut in the longest format, Afghanistan recorded their maiden Test win by beating Ireland by seven wickets in a one-off game.

Chasing 147 for victory, Afghanistan rode on a 139-run second-wicket partnership between Rahmat Shah and Ihsanullah Janat to secure a historic win months after their Test debut against India.

Imran Khan congratulated the side by posting on his official Twitter handle, “Congratulations to Afghanistan on their team’s first ever win in test cricket. The Afghan cricketers have achieved amazing successes in such a short period of their exposure to international cricket.” He also posted the congratulatory message in Urdu and Pashto.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Brief scores: Afghanistan 314 (Rahmat 98, Asghar 67) and 149 for 3 (Rahmat 76, Ihsanullah 65 not out) beat Ireland 172 (Murtagh 54, Ahmadzai 3-41, Nabi 3-36) and 288 (Balbirnie 82, O’Brien 56, Rashid 5-82, Ahmadzai 3-52) by seven wickets.

