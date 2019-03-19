Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates Afghanistan cricket team on maiden Test win

Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan heaped praise on the Afghanistan cricket team after registering their maiden Test win after beating Ireland in one-off game in Dehradun on Monday.

Advertising

Nine months after making their debut in the longest format, Afghanistan recorded their maiden Test win by beating Ireland by seven wickets in a one-off game.

Chasing 147 for victory, Afghanistan rode on a 139-run second-wicket partnership between Rahmat Shah and Ihsanullah Janat to secure a historic win months after their Test debut against India.

Imran Khan congratulated the side by posting on his official Twitter handle, “Congratulations to Afghanistan on their team’s first ever win in test cricket. The Afghan cricketers have achieved amazing successes in such a short period of their exposure to international cricket.” He also posted the congratulatory message in Urdu and Pashto.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Congratulations to Afghanistan on their team’s first ever win in test cricket. The Afghan cricketers have achieved amazing successes in such a short period of their exposure to international cricket. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 18 March 2019

????????? ?? ???? ???? ??? ???? ??? ?? ???? ??? ?????? ??? ???????? ???? ??? ??? ????? ?? ??? ????? ?? ???? ??? ????? ???????? ?? ?? ?????? ??????? ????? ??? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 18 March 2019

????????? ???? ??? ?? ?? ????? ?? ??? ???? ?????? ?????. ? ????????? ???? ??????? ??????? ???? ?? ????? ?? ??? ?? ???????????? ?????? ??? ??. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 18 March 2019

Congratulations @ACBofficials for winning your maiden test match against @Irelandcricket in a comprehensive manner. It’s a proud moment for the whole nation to witness the steadfast rise of #Afghanistan‘s cricket team. Well played #Ireland. #AFGvIRE — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) 18 March 2019

Afghanistan make history! ???? Advertising They get their first Test win in only their second ever Test, beating Ireland by seven wickets in Dehradun! #AFGvIRE SCORECARD ?? https://t.co/mV1o12EBt1 pic.twitter.com/TcFgOTE3pB — ICC (@ICC) 18 March 2019

History!

Afghanistan beat @Irelandcricket by 7 wickets in the one-off Islamic Bank of Afghanistan Test in Dehradun for the team’s maiden win in the longest format of the game.#AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/K6elFcwG9N — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) 18 March 2019

Brief scores: Afghanistan 314 (Rahmat 98, Asghar 67) and 149 for 3 (Rahmat 76, Ihsanullah 65 not out) beat Ireland 172 (Murtagh 54, Ahmadzai 3-41, Nabi 3-36) and 288 (Balbirnie 82, O’Brien 56, Rashid 5-82, Ahmadzai 3-52) by seven wickets.