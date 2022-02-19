Important to play Ranji, how else will we know you are match-ready’: Selection committee chairman on Saha’s absence

The Indian selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma announced the India squads for the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, leaving out Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya from the squad.

Explaining his decision on senior wicket-keeper Saha failing to make the cut, the Chairman of selection committee Sharma said, “I can’t tell you on what grounds he has been dropped. That’s for selectors. All I can tell you is that he was told before and asked to play the Ranji trophy, which is the ladder for the Indian team. What we discussed between ourselves we can’t tell you. ”

“Why he did not play Ranji, the state association CAB can tell you that. That is not my jurisdiction. As selectors, we wanted them to play. We are not looking at age. When there are youngsters sitting outside, we thought we shall give chance. For these two test matches. But it’s important to play Ranji. Else, how will we know if you are match-ready?

Sharma, however, seemed agitated while answering a question on Hardik Pandya’s absence from cricket action. “When we get to hear that Hardik Pandya is 100 percent fit, we shall definitely consider him immediately.”

When asked by a reporter why he is avoiding Ranji, Sharma said, “If you have his number speak to him. You are not part of the selection committee, so you can’t decide. Support him. Don’t raise issues. The kid has done so much for the country,” he added.

White-ball skipper Rohit Sharma was on Saturday officially named captain of the Indian Test team for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting March 4.

Senior batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are battling poor form, were dropped.

Rookie Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar was the only new face in the 18-member squad.

Sri Lanka’s tour will begin with a three-match T20 series starting February 24 and will be followed by the five-day matches from March 4.