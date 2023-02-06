Important to guide young players under spotlight: Jhulan Goswami

With the long-awaited Women’s Premier League set to begin this year, Indian pace legend Jhulan Goswami says it’s important to guide young players as they might struggle under the spotlight and lose track.

The inaugural season of the WPL will be played this year with the auction scheduled for February 13 in Mumbai.

The league will give the young Indian players, including those from the U-19 World Cup-winning team, a chance to rub shoulders with the elites of the game in the world. Performances are bound to garner attention and Jhulan feels the youngsters should have someone around them to help handle the attention.

“When you are playing a World Cup and suddenly the spotlight is on you, things will be different but it’s important you have a mentor with you, it can be a coach, a friend or parents,” Jhulan said at a Sportstar event.

“Their role is very important — to make sure that the player is fit on the ground because they have huge talent and suddenly they are getting all the spotlight.” Jhulan, who retired from the game last year, will serve as a team mentor and bowling coach of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the WPL.

“And after the WPL start, they will earn money in this age. They need to be guided properly, in the right direction. This is where the journey begins and we cannot lose out on talent because we want them to be match winners for the country.

“I’ll suggest them, work hard and spend time on the field and cricket will take care of the rest. It’s going to be an exciting time but it will be a huge challenge because the spotlight will be on you. It will challenging for the youngsters.” She urged the state associations to also take pro-active measures.

“Associations can also arrange some classes as to how to handle all the stuff. My concern is that they should not be left over from this track. ”