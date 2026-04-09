‘Impact Player rule invaluable for young players,’ says Prabhsimran Singh amid increased backlash to rule in IPL

Prabhsimran Singh said that youngsters have got more opportunities in the IPL since the introduction of the Impact Player rule. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

The Impact Player rule has come under heavy criticism from almost every player who is asked about it in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh has said that it has been invaluable in providing chances to younger players. Prabhsimran acknowledged that while the rule has favoured batters and diminished the role of all-rounders in the team, younger players have a better possibility of getting a chance because of it.

“As a youngster, I see the Impact Sub rule as a great opportunity for young players, and I have said this several times. Many don’t like it because, obviously, a team can take more high-risk decisions when a player — be it a batter or bowler — is added to the side,” Prabhsimran told reporters.