‘Impact Player rule invaluable for young players,’ says Prabhsimran Singh amid increased backlash to rule in IPL

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The Impact Player rule has come under heavy criticism from almost every player who is asked about it in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh has said that it has been invaluable in providing chances to younger players. Prabhsimran acknowledged that while the rule has favoured batters and diminished the role of all-rounders in the team, younger players have a better possibility of getting a chance because of it.
“As a youngster, I see the Impact Sub rule as a great opportunity for young players, and I have said this several times. Many don’t like it because, obviously, a team can take more high-risk decisions when a player — be it a batter or bowler — is added to the side,” Prabhsimran told reporters.
“But for young players, it’s invaluable. When I joined the (PBKS) franchise, I spent eight years with them, and for four of those years, I didn’t get many chances to play. Sitting on the sidelines, I always hoped for a shot, and now, because of the Impact Sub rule, I feel the opportunities for youngsters have increased significantly,” the young top-order batter, who scored 500-plus runs last IPL season, added.
Sameer Rizvi being a breakout star for Delhi Capitals is an example of a younger player getting an opportunity due to the Impact Player rule. Other lesser known players like Ashutosh Sharma have made their presence felt after coming on as an Impact Player substitute last season.
However, a vast majority of established names, right from MS Dhoni to Shubman Gill , have voiced their displeasure with how the rule has led to players taking more risks and scores thus inflating. Meanwhile, Graeme Smith, the former South Africa captain who is commissioner of the country’s SA20 league, said that the tournament won’t be implementing the rule to maintain simplicity. “We’ve chosen to stay away from it at this early stage of the Betway SA20 because we’re trying to introduce a whole new audience to the game, and you also don’t want to complicate an already complicated sport for a new fan,” he wrote in a Betway Insider Column.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.