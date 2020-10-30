Comedy of errors: Watch Imam-ul-Haq’s bizarre runout in PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI

Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail running ay the same end during first ODI. (Twitter/Saj_PakPassion)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat Friday in the series-opening one-day international against Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams opened their World Cup Super League campaigns after the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the competition to bring context to ODI cricket.

Left-handed batsmen Haris Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq struck half-centuries as Pakistan reached 281/8 in 50 overs.

Imam survived a television referral for an lbw when on 11 and went on to hit six fours in his knock of 58 from 75 balls. However, soon after completing his half-century, he fell to a bizarre run out when he and Sohail both ended up on a striker’s end.

In the fifth delivery of 26th over, Imam-ul-Haq played a ball off Sikandar Raza towards the backward point and kept gazing at the fielder.

However, his partner Haris Sohail tried to sneak a quick single but in the process both the batsmen ended up running at the same end. This gave Zimbabwe an easy run-out opportunity and also reminded the fans of the famous meme.

Here is the video of the incident:

The umpires took some time before Imam was given out. The batsman departed after scoring 58 from 75 balls.

Pakistan gave an ODI debut to fast bowler Haris Rauf, who received his cap from bowling coach Waqar Younis before the toss.

(With AP inputs)

