Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Australia greats defend Imam ul Haq after he gets slammed for laughing after Pakistan’s defeat

Imam ul Haq has received hate in Pakistan for sharing a laugh with Australia coach Justin Langer after losing. The only match Pakistan managed to win on their tour of Australia was a T20 practice match.

By: Sports Desk | Published: December 4, 2019 4:47:45 pm
Imam ul Haq and Justin Langer at the presentation ceremony after Pakistan’s defeat to Australia in the 2nd Test in Adelaide on Monday (Twitter)

Imam ul Haq has come under fire for laughing as Pakistan seek an inquest into the walloping they received at the hands of Australia in their tour Down Under, which ended in a second consecutive innings defeat in Adelaide on Monday.

Opening batsman Imam was seen enjoying a moment of light-heartedness with Australia coach Justin Langer at the presentation ceremony after the Adelaide Test, but this was something some of his countrymen took exception to.

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal — who played 26 Tests and 18 ODIs — said in a Twitter comment: “Shameful pic of Imam after failing as a batsman plus losing the Test series 2-0.”

Also Read | Naseem Shah makes Australian batsmen dance to his tune

Former Australia cricketer Jason Gillespie, who was on commentary duty for the 2nd Test, said in response to the hate being directed towards Imam ul Haq: “The game was over. Players on a losing side are disappointed no doubt. I thought it was fantastic that young Imam Ul-Haq was spending time with Justin Langer talking about the game. I’m sure the conversation was very worthwhile for both Imam and Justin.”

“Well said big nose!!!!!” Ryan Harris, another former Aussie bowler, wrote in response to Gillespie’s tweet defending Imam.

The only match Pakistan managed to win on their tour of Australia was a T20 practice match against Cricket Australia XI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Real Kashmir relish homecoming in Srinagar by beating champions Chennai City
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 28: Latest News