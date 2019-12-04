Australia greats defend Imam ul Haq after he gets slammed for laughing after Pakistan’s defeat

Imam ul Haq and Justin Langer at the presentation ceremony after Pakistan’s defeat to Australia in the 2nd Test in Adelaide on Monday (Twitter) Imam ul Haq and Justin Langer at the presentation ceremony after Pakistan’s defeat to Australia in the 2nd Test in Adelaide on Monday (Twitter)

Imam ul Haq has come under fire for laughing as Pakistan seek an inquest into the walloping they received at the hands of Australia in their tour Down Under, which ended in a second consecutive innings defeat in Adelaide on Monday.

Opening batsman Imam was seen enjoying a moment of light-heartedness with Australia coach Justin Langer at the presentation ceremony after the Adelaide Test, but this was something some of his countrymen took exception to.

While the Pakistan 🇵🇰 nation is sad on 5th white wash in Australia 🇦🇺,

Legend Imam Ul Haq is laughing with Opponent coach, It happened just after lost the match on the same field قوم سوگ میں ،

امام موج میں pic.twitter.com/gVji3rGETi — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) December 2, 2019

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal — who played 26 Tests and 18 ODIs — said in a Twitter comment: “Shameful pic of Imam after failing as a batsman plus losing the Test series 2-0.”

Also Read | Naseem Shah makes Australian batsmen dance to his tune

Former Australia cricketer Jason Gillespie, who was on commentary duty for the 2nd Test, said in response to the hate being directed towards Imam ul Haq: “The game was over. Players on a losing side are disappointed no doubt. I thought it was fantastic that young Imam Ul-Haq was spending time with Justin Langer talking about the game. I’m sure the conversation was very worthwhile for both Imam and Justin.”

I was on the ground- I can assure you that their conversation happened after all the formalities were done. Pakistan supporters should be proud of one of their young batters for being proactive and seeking an opportunity to learn and improve from a former test opening batsman. https://t.co/b2ZUe25SRK — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) December 3, 2019

“Well said big nose!!!!!” Ryan Harris, another former Aussie bowler, wrote in response to Gillespie’s tweet defending Imam.

The only match Pakistan managed to win on their tour of Australia was a T20 practice match against Cricket Australia XI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd