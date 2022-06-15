ODI Rankings: Imam-ul-Haq jumps past Virat Kohli, Babar Azam remains number one

Imam-ul-Haq inspired Pakistan to a 3-0 ODI clean sweep of the West Indies at home, a performance that has helped him overtake Virat Kohli in the newly released ICC Rankings.

The southpaw was earlier third in the rankings just below his captain Babar Azam and the former India skipper. A good home series has brought him four points clear of Kohli at number two, a career best ranking for him.

🔸Imam-ul-Haq leapfrogs Virat Kohli into top two 🔼

🔸Shaheen Afridi, Josh Hazlewood surge 📈

🔸Zeeshan Maqsood makes all-round gains 💪 Lots of movement in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings 👉 https://t.co/NICjDWq6YL pic.twitter.com/zQfn9iFitD — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2022

Kohli, who was only second to Babar in the rankings now sits at the third spot with 811 points, just above India’s current ODI captain, Rohit Sharma. India last played an ODI series against West Indies at home in February and will next make an appearance in the format with a three-match ODI series in England in July.

Babar Azam retained his spot as the number one ODI batsman, extending his good run with the bat as he scored a century and a half-century in the first and the second ODI in Multan.

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi also jumped two spots in the men’s bowling rankings and now sits at the four, below Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood and Matt Henry. Even though Afridi only picked three wickets in the series against West Indies, he was Pakistan’s joint leading wicket taker in the home series against Australia earlier with nine scalps to his name. Pakistan will next play Netherlands in an ODI series in August.

In the all-rounder rankings, Oman’s Zeeshan Maqsood moved into the top-10 on the back of an impressive run in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.