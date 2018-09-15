Imam-Ul-Haq has a cheeky dig at Indian journalist

Imam-Ul-Haq is the nephew of Inzamam-Ul-Haq. (Source: File) Imam-Ul-Haq is the nephew of Inzamam-Ul-Haq. (Source: File)

Pakistan opener Imam-Ul-Haq reportedly gave a cheeky response to an Indian journalist at a media briefing after their team’s practice session on Friday. This was after Imam was quizzed about his sleeping habits while making a reference to his uncle Inzamam-Ul-Haq. However, the southpaw countered the question with a quirky response.

“Your uncle Inzamamul Haq used to sleep a lot, do you also like to sleep a lot like him?”, the Indian journalist was quoted by Express Tribune as saying. Imam replied by saying, “How do you know that, have you slept with him?”

Imam also discussed Pakistan’s approach in the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, which starts from Saturday in UAE. Stating that his team is determined to play with equal intensity through the tournament Imam maintained the focus is not solely on the match against India on September 19.

“All matches are same for me whether its Hong Kong or India as the pressure levels will be similar in all games. We are looking at every opponent and preparing for that game and not only worrying about playing against India,” the batsman said.

The left-hander also said that the Indian team are a quality ODI outfit, but the absence of skipper Virat Kohli will “make a difference”. “We just want to play aggressive cricket and results since the 2017 Champions Trophy are there for everyone to see.You have to really control your nerves in India-Pakistan games as things can easily go against you in such matches.”

Pakistan will begin its Asia Cup campaign against debutant Hong Kong on September 16 in Dubai.

