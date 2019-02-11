Toggle Menu
‘Imagine there’s no Dhoni’: ICC re-imagines John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

The ICC tweeted a rather unusual tribute to MS Dhoni that included an appreciation of James Anderson and a description of a world with "no umpires" and without winters.

MS Dhoni effected the stumping of Tim Seifert which prompted the series of tweets from the ICC. (AP Photo)

The International Cricket Council posted a rather unusual tribute to MS Dhoni by adding a cricketing spin to British pop legend John Lennon’s iconic song ‘Imagine.’ The ICC posted a series of tweets shortly after Dhoni stumped Tim Seifert during the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Hamilton and the content included a tribute to MS Dhoni, a nod to James Anderson and a description of a world with no umpires and winters.

The thread was a continuation on ICC’s retweet to Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono on February 3 after Dhoni effected the cheekiest of run outs to dismiss New Zealand’s James Neesham. “Give us some advice that will make our lives heal and shine,” Yoko Ono had posted to which the ICC replied, “Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps!”

On Sunday, replays showed that it was a tight call and some of the commentators thought that Seifert had made his ground but they were unequivocal in their praise of Dhoni’s quickness in knocking the bails off.

The stumping put an end to a burgeoning partnership between Siefert and Colin Munro and it ended at 80 off 46 balls. New Zealand, though never took their foot off the pedal and went on to put 212/4 on a batsman-friendly pitch. India put up a spirited chase and the match was decided only on the penultimate ball with India needing 12 runs to win off the last ball, which cut down to 11 to a wide from Tim Southee. Dinesh Karthik hit a six off the last ball and India ended the match on 208/5. New Zealand won the series 2-1.

