scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

‘I’m not surprised by what I’m seeing’: Michael Clarke hits out at Australia’s approach

'Major, major, major mistake. There should have been at least one game over there to get used to the conditions'- Michael Clarke

IND vs AUs, Michael Clark, Delhi Test, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Border Gavaskar TrophyWhat followed was 90 minutes of madness in which Australia imploded and they were bowled out for 113 half an hour before lunch. (AP)
Listen to this article
‘I’m not surprised by what I’m seeing’: Michael Clarke hits out at Australia’s approach
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has lambasted the Pat Cummins-led team following a heavy defeat in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi. India hammered Australia inside three days for the second time in a fortnight to retain the trophy and are on the verge of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, the former cricketer said, “I’m not surprised by what I’m seeing because we didn’t have a tour game. Major, major, major mistake. There should have been at least one game over there to get used to the conditions.”

Pointing out loopholes in the Australians’ batting technique against spin, he said, “Selection for the first Test, major, major mistake. Second Test, blokes sweeping, we saw enough of that the first Test match. They’re not the right conditions to sweep when you start your innings. And they’re never going to be the right conditions to reverse sweep against the spin at the start of your innings.”

“Against spin bowling on a pitch like that, you would say my ‘swim between the flags’ is play straight, hit with spin. Let’s just stick to those two theories. Straight bat … I’m going to be playing every single ball with the spin,” he further added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

What followed was 90 minutes of madness in which Australia imploded and they were bowled out for 113 half an hour before lunch. Only Head and Marnus Labuschagne (35) managed double digits as the Australian batters capitulated to the guile of India’s spinners. Some, like Steve Smith and Alex Carey, tried to sweep their way out of the trouble only to fall lbw or bowled.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 07:57 IST
Next Story

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT in preliminary probe report

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
close