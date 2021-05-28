“I am not a fool, can’t tolerate misbehaviour: Wasim Akram on why he doesn’t want to coach Pakistan

Wasim Akram has said he does not want to coach the Pakistan national cricket team because of its demanding nature and misbehavior that has crept among fans and followers of the game in his native country. However, Akram did state that he will always be available to help the players and youngsters whenever they need him.

Akram, who has 414 Test and 502 ODI wickets for Pakistan, led his country in the 1996 and 1999 World Cups.

“When you become the coach, you need to give at least 200 to 250 days a year to the team and that’s a lot of work. I don’t think I can manage so much work away from Pakistan, from my family. And as it is, I spend time with most of the players in the PSL, they all have my number,” Akram was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan in an interview.

Citing rudeness and misbehavior among fans and followers of Pakistan, Akram explained his stand and said, “I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing the way people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. The coach isn’t the one playing.”

“The players do that. The coach can only help with planning so if the team loses, I don’t think the coach is not as accountable as we hold him as a nation,” Akram added.

“So I’m afraid of that as well, because I don’t tolerate anyone misbehaving with me. And we are becoming that. I love the people… their enthusiasm and passion for the game, but without the misbehavior that is shown in social media. It shows what we are,” he concluded.