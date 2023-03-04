scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

‘I’m here to help, I’m here as a friend: RCB mentor Sania Mirza interacts with players

Speaking to the players, Sania revealed that after having recently retired from Tennis, she vowed to help women athletes in India in any sport with the mental aspects of things.

Sania mIrzaRCB mentor Sania Mirza speaking to the players ahead of the WPL. (Videograbs)
Listen to this article
‘I’m here to help, I’m here as a friend: RCB mentor Sania Mirza interacts with players
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) mentor Sania Mirza on Friday joined the camp and spent quality time with the players, giving them advice about handling pressure, shutting down the outside noise and more, ahead of their first match of the inaugural season of WPL.

Speaking to the players, Sania revealed that after having recently retired from Tennis, she vowed to help women athletes in India in any sport with the mental aspects of things.

“If somebody has anything to talk about I’m here I can give you my number for when I’m not here…we can have a chat, I’m just here as a friend.”

When New Zealand’s Sophie Devine asked Sania about how hard her retirement was, Sania said, “I was ready. I have a son and the last one year has been a struggle. I have had three surgeries.”

Sania also revealed that after playing in the Australian Open she really wanted to stop playing the game. “I just made the final of Australia in the mix. I was like it’s good to go out on the top like I just wanted to stop. It’s exciting. I’m happy.”

“Photoshoots, media attention, I have dealt with all this for the past 20 years and I think I can help girls cope up with pressure,” she added.

Later, Sania went to the practice session with the players and interacted with them there as well.

Advertisement

Speaking about the idea behind choosing Sania as a mentor, RCB Director Mike Hesson said, “We haven’t had a mentor since the first few years because we felt within the cricket staff we covered most of the areas. We wanted somebody who can add something different and add some value to the group.”

“Somebody who could talk about the exciting challenges that lie ahead to each and every player in the room, about the opportunities that you will face over the next four-five weeks. There was no better opportunity for us to get Sania onboard.”

Also Read
Ujjwala Pawar: 'We played in front of 50,000 people in the late 1970’s'
Centurion Jason Roy inspires England to series win over Bangladesh
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Watch: Steve Smith takes a stunner to end Cheteshwar Pujara's resistance ...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, RCB will play their first match against Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 5 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 10:10 IST
Next Story

Vineeta Singh recalls moving to Mumbai on a salary of Rs 10,000: ‘It was hard because I had to figure…’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 04: Latest News
close