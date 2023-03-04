‘I’m here to help, I’m here as a friend: RCB mentor Sania Mirza interacts with players

Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) mentor Sania Mirza on Friday joined the camp and spent quality time with the players, giving them advice about handling pressure, shutting down the outside noise and more, ahead of their first match of the inaugural season of WPL.

Speaking to the players, Sania revealed that after having recently retired from Tennis, she vowed to help women athletes in India in any sport with the mental aspects of things.

“If somebody has anything to talk about I’m here I can give you my number for when I’m not here…we can have a chat, I’m just here as a friend.”

When New Zealand’s Sophie Devine asked Sania about how hard her retirement was, Sania said, “I was ready. I have a son and the last one year has been a struggle. I have had three surgeries.”

Sania also revealed that after playing in the Australian Open she really wanted to stop playing the game. “I just made the final of Australia in the mix. I was like it’s good to go out on the top like I just wanted to stop. It’s exciting. I’m happy.”

“Photoshoots, media attention, I have dealt with all this for the past 20 years and I think I can help girls cope up with pressure,” she added.

Later, Sania went to the practice session with the players and interacted with them there as well.

Speaking about the idea behind choosing Sania as a mentor, RCB Director Mike Hesson said, “We haven’t had a mentor since the first few years because we felt within the cricket staff we covered most of the areas. We wanted somebody who can add something different and add some value to the group.”

“Somebody who could talk about the exciting challenges that lie ahead to each and every player in the room, about the opportunities that you will face over the next four-five weeks. There was no better opportunity for us to get Sania onboard.”

Meanwhile, RCB will play their first match against Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 5 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.