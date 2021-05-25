I’m her mate, not master: Irfan Pathan responds to criticism over wife’s blurred photo

Irfan Pathan said in his tweet that he and his wife have been getting a lot of hate (Image: Irfan Pathan/Twitter)

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has responded to criticism and hate tweets over a blurred picture of his wife Safa Baig. In the photo posted on his son’s Instagram account, Irfan’s wife’s face was blurred led to criticism that the Baroda cricketer is not allowing her to reveal her face. To this, the 36-year-old clarified that it is his wife’s choice to blur her face and said “I’m her mate not here master”

Irfan tweeted from his account with the same picture saying, “This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate. Let me post this here as well. She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes, I’m her mate not her master”.

This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate.Let me post this here as well.She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes,I’m her mate not her master;). #herlifeherchoice pic.twitter.com/Xy6CB2kKWA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2021

Irfan along with his brother Yusuf has been helping the needy with food, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, etc during the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The donation is done via the brothers’ Pathan foundation.

Irfan has also been active on Twitter voicing his opinions on matters like Palestine. He retweeted a few tweets from foreign cricketers as well on the issue. For his tweet on Palestine, he also drew flak from Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Earlier, Irfan also contracted the virus after Road Safety World Series 2020-21. He was asymptomatic and recovered from it during home isolation. He played seven games, picked up seven wickets and scored 126 runs from three innings. He played a crucial role in the final of the tournament picking up two wickets against Sri Lanka Legends and helping India Legends win by 14 runs.