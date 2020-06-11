I’ll play the same role for youngsters, you played for me: Yuvraj Singh to Sachin Tendulkar

Yuvraj Singh’s career spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests. (Source: Instagram) Yuvraj Singh’s career spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests. (Source: Instagram)

Former India star cricketer Yuvraj Singh showed his gratitude to his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar for guiding him in the toughest times of his career on Wednesday, the day he completed a year of his retirement from international cricket.

Responding to Tendulkar’s tribute to Yuvraj’s amazing cricket journey, the Punjab-born cricketer said,” Thank u Master. When we 1st met, I felt I have shaken hands with god. U’ve guided me in my toughest phases. U taught me to believe in my abilities. I’ll play the same role for youngsters that you played for me. Looking 4wd to many more wonderful memories with you.”

Thank u Master. When we 1st met, I felt I have shaken hands with god. U’ve guided me in my toughest phases. U taught me to believe in my abilities. I’ll play the same role for youngsters that you played for me. Looking 4wd to many more wonderful memories with you🙌🏻 https://t.co/YNVLMAxYMg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2020

Tendulkar tweeted a tribute on Wednesday recalling the moment he saw Yuvraj during a camp in Chennai for the first time. He wrote, “It’s been a year since You(Vi) retired.

My first memory of you was during the Chennai camp & I couldn’t help but notice that you were very athletic & deceptively quick at Point. I needn’t talk about your 6 hitting ability, it was evident you could clear any ground in the world.”

Sachin and Yuvraj share a strong bond on and off the cricket field for years now. Winning the 2011 World Cup was the high point of their camaraderie where Yuvraj Singh was the Man of the Tournament. He announced retirement on June 10, 2019.

In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, the southpaw helped India triumph in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup.

