I’ll never forget the scene: Sri Lankan cricketer Dasun Shanaka recounts bomb blasts horror

Lucky to survive the deadly blasts that killed more than 320 people on Easter Sunday, Sri Lankan cricketer Dasun Shanaka said that he will never forget the scene and that he was scared to go out on streets.

The 27-year-old allrounder usually goes to St Sebastian Church in his hometown of Negombo on the day but decided to skip it this time since he was tired. His mother and grandmother were at the churh during the bomb blast, which took place among six churches and hotels targeted by suicide bombers.

Speaking to cricinfo, Shanaka said, “Normally I would have gone to church… (but) I was tired. That morning, when I was at my house, I heard a sound, and then people were saying a bomb had gone off at the church. I rushed there, and I’ll never forget the scene.”

“The entire church was destroyed, absolutely shattered, and people were dragging lifeless bodies outside,” said Shanaka, who played three Tests, 19 one-day internationals, and 27 Twenty20s for Sri Lanka

St Sebastian church is believed to have been the worst hit in the blast, with the local hospital receiving more than 100 bodies. “If you saw the scene, you would know there was no way anyone inside could have survived, because simply the debris from the blast had injured everyone even in the vicinity,” Shanaka said.

Shanka’s mother and grandmother, who were at the church at the Easter service, managed to survive. His grandmother, however, required surgery after being hit in the head with shrapnel. “I’m scared to go onto the streets,” he added.