IIM Indore to perform study on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had an exceptional 2026 Indian Premier League season. The teenager managed to amass 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30. As a result of his prolific season, IIM Indore has decided to invite him to the centre of research.

IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai told PTI, “We want to understand what factors drive the extraordinary performance of child prodigies. Personality, behaviour, and practice patterns, along with the support of parents, teachers, coaches, and seniors, are crucial for such performance.”

“In our study, we also want to look at how to deal with such expectations or obstacles,” Rai added.

Young Tendulkar

Former India pacer Atul Wassan sees shades of a young Sachin Tendulkar in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying the teenager’s maturity, audacity and fearless approach remind him of the batting great’s early days during India’s 1989 tour of Pakistan.