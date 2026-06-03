IIM Indore to perform study on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had an exceptional 2026 Indian Premier League season. The teenager managed to amass 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30. As a result of his prolific season, IIM Indore has decided to invite him to the centre of research.
IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai told PTI, “We want to understand what factors drive the extraordinary performance of child prodigies. Personality, behaviour, and practice patterns, along with the support of parents, teachers, coaches, and seniors, are crucial for such performance.”
“In our study, we also want to look at how to deal with such expectations or obstacles,” Rai added.
Former India pacer Atul Wassan sees shades of a young Sachin Tendulkar in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying the teenager’s maturity, audacity and fearless approach remind him of the batting great’s early days during India’s 1989 tour of Pakistan.
“He is a one in a million generational talent. Can you imagine the maturity and audacity of this boy? He reminds me of 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar.
“I saw Sachin and that game maturity and audacity to take the bull by the horns (during the 1989 tour of Pakistan). God has blessed him with X factor along with the game & power,” Wassan told PTI in an exclusive chat on Tuesday.
A 16-year-old Tendulkar had made his international debut against a fiery Pakistan bowling attack that included Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Abdul Qadir and Imran Khan in 1989.
Tendulkar impressed everyone with his straight and on-drives. The grace and timing with which he struck those boundaries showed he was a star in the making.
“Though he has a long way to go. I hope everything falls into place just like it did for Sachin. The same God gifted X factor talent I see in Sooryavanshi.” Wassan stressed that Sooryavanshi’s long-term development would depend on proper guidance and whether he is encouraged to become a “complete cricketer” rather than merely a T20 specialist.
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