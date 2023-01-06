‘If you’ve got a brain, you’re susceptible to something’: Ashton Agar on the importance of mental health

Australian cricketer Ashton Agar has emphasised the importance of mental health when asked about it during a delayed start of Day 3 of the AUS vs SA Test due to rain on Friday.

“Yeah, I think there’s a lot of different aspects to it. And everyone’s journey is different. I mean, if you’ve got a brain, you’re susceptible to something,” Agar said on 7Cricket show.

Agar, who was included in Australia’s squad for the third Test against South Africa following Cameron Green’s injury, also said, “I think that’s really important to understand. It can happen to anyone at any time and often it’s not really in your control. And I think that’s what’s misunderstood. People often blame themselves and get into some really dark places there. But I think as athletes for us to be able to speak out about it gives other people the strength and courage to do so as well. Because people build us up to be superheroes sometimes.

🗣️ "If you've got a brain, you're susceptible to something and I think that's really important to understand. It can happen to anyone." – Ashton Agar on the importance of mental health

“But to be honest, we just were humans at the end of the day and showing that we’re vulnerable and also showing that we care about each other is really important,” he added.

The 29-year-old cricketer further said, “I also think that like I said, everyone’s battle is different. So on field versus off field, where they mix that’s, that can all happen at once. For me, it was far more off the field. On the field and playing cricket, I feel very free but there’s been times I certainly haven’t felt that way off the field. It hasn’t had anything to do with cricket at all, but I’m very lucky to be very well supported. But I just want to share that message to look after one another and always seek first to understand.”

Meanwhile, inclement weather threatened to derail Australia’s bid of a series clean sweep against South Africa and a confirmed place in the World Test Championship final as the third and final Test against South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground appears destined for a draw.

After rain and bad light delays across he first two days, consistent, and at times heavy, rain meant no play was possible at all on Friday. It left Australia unable to add to its imposing first-innings score of 475-4 and Usman Khawaja stranded on his overnight score of 195 and tantalizingly close to his first double century.