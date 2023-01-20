‘If you are looking for only slim and trim guys, go to a fashion show’: Gavaskar lashes out at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

“If you are looking for only slim and trim guys, then might as well go to a fashion show and find some other models and give a bat and ball in their hands and then improve them.”

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at the Chetan Sharma-led All India Selection Committee for not considering prolific batter Sarfaraz Khan for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite proving his mettle in Ranji Trophy matches time and again.

Gavaskar’s opinion came days after former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad defended Sarfaraz Khan’s weight and supported the batter. Stressing on the same, Gavaskar said that cricketers come in all shapes and sizes.

“That’s not the way cricket goes. You have cricketers in all shapes and sizes. Don’t go by the size, go by the scores or wickets. He is not staying off the field when he scores a hundred. He is back on the field again. So, all that tells you is that the man is fit,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“How can you score runs? I think at the end of the day if you are unfit, you aren’t gonna score hundreds. Cricket fitness is the most important thing. Yo-Yo Test can’t be the only criterion. You got to make sure that the man is cricket fit as well. If the person, whoever it is, is cricket fit, then I don’t think it should be any matter,” Gavaskar added.

Meanwhile, 25-year old Sarfaraz has scored the most runs for Mumbai across the previous two Ranji editions, and only sits behind Sir Don Bradman in terms of batting average after 53 first class innings.

In the ongoing match against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Khan paved the way for a Mumbai comeback with a century against the run of play. His 144-run stand was vital to Mumbai posting 293 in the first innings.