‘If we remove Babar and Rizwan from the team, our batting isn’t performing’: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pakistan made it two wins in two games in the tri-series with Bangladesh and New Zealand with their six wicket win over the Blackcaps. A major reason behind both the wins have been the highest run scorers in the two games. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

While Rizwan’s 78* was pivotal to Pakistan to a 21 run win against Bangladesh, it was skipper Babar Azam who scored an unbeaten 79 against the hosts a day later to chase 148.

The duo have led the run scoring chart for Pakistan in the T20Is this year. While Rizwan has scored 702 runs in 15 innings, Babar has accumulated 520 runs in 16 innings. The concern for Pakistan however has been the middle order. Or as former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq quoted, “Agar team se Babar aur Rizwan ko nikal diya jaye toh hamari batting bilkul bhi perform nahi kar rahi (If we remove Babar and Rizwan from the team, our batting isn’t performing).”

Inzamam took to his YouTube channel to share his thoughts on the team’s batting.

“This is something we have to improve on. The boys that have gone to New Zealand need to forget the England series, the Asia Cup…all that is in the past now. Now you are entering in a new tournament, so you need to forget these recent memories. The good as well as the bad ones.”

In another video, Inzamam also said, “Those in the middle order need to score at a strike rate of 150. Even if they are getting 25 runs, they need to do so at 150 strike rate.”

Pakistan will play another round of matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand before the top two teams meet in the tri-series final on Friday, October 14 in Christchurch.