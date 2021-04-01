If we had yo-yo test in our era, Ganguly, Laxman would have never passed it: Virender Sehwag

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag is not a big fan of modern-day fitness tests which are mandatory to get selected in the national cricket team. According to the former India opener, more emphasis should be given on a player’s skills than their Yo-Yo test outcome.

Citing the example of former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and former India player VVS Laxman, Sehwag said that they rarely used to get the desired mark of 12.5 in the fitness test.

Sehwag said that if the yo-yo test existed in his playing days, then the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman might not have been able to make it through.

“I won’t agree with all of this, if these criteria existed before, Tendulkar, Laxman, and Ganguly wouldn’t have passed it. During my time, we had such a test, where they always fell short of the 12.5 mark,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

However, India captain Virat Kohli has been vocal about elevating the fitness standards. In the recently concluded limited-overs series against England, the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia failed the clear the fitness parameters. While Tewataia did manage to clear it in the second attempt, Chakravarthy did not.

Sharing his views on the same, he said, “Skill is important, today if you are playing a fit team but don’t have the skills, then you would ultimately end up losing. Play them based on their skills, slowly you can improve their fitness over time but if is yo-yo criteria is applied straight away, then the talks are different. If a player can field and bowl 10 overs, that should be enough, we shouldn’t be concerned about the other things,” he said.

“I want to tell you one thing, here we are talking about yo-yo Test, Hardik Pandya doesn’t have issues with running, he has issues with workload because of his bowling. However, Ashwin and (Varun) Chakravarthy, on the other hand, haven’t cleared the yo-yo Test, that’s why they aren’t here.”