If Virat Kohli has his baby here, we can claim his offspring as Australian: Allan Border

India's Virhat Kohli, left, is presented the Border–Gavaskar Trophy by Allan Border after their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. The match is a draw and India wins the series 2-1.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

India will be missing the services of Virat Kohli at the end of first Test Down Under but former Australian skipper Allan Border had a suggestion for the Indian captain.

The 32-year-old Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

“We were thinking he might think about having his newborn baby here because we can claim his offspring as Australian,” Border jokingly said during a media interaction.

On a serious note, Border feels that this is the right opportunity for Australia as India are without the services of ‘irreplacable’ Kohli. “The one thing that is in Australia’s favour is Virat Kohli playing only the first Test. I think that is a big OUT for India. He is irreplaceable at the moment as a batsman and a leader. Should be 2-1 to Australia,” Border said.

“Look, I love the way he plays his game; he wears his heart on his sleeve. I like his aggression and passion for the game. India as a team will miss that. He is a special player, has serious talent and is part of this new India — that’s the way I look at it. The way India play the modern game, they have a very positive mindset, and Virat has led the way very well in those areas. I am a big fan,” said Border – who till date holds the record for scoring 150-plus runs in both innings of a Test match.

Rahul will be Virat Kohli’s deputy in the white-ball leg since regular vice-captain Rohit is recuperating from a hamstring injury sustained during IPL.

