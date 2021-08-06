If the ball is in my area, I will play my shots: Rohit Sharma

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

India opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday defended playing the pull shot that led to his dismissal on 36, saying if he sees the ball in his areas, he ”has to play his shots”.

A well-set Rohit was caught by Sam Curran on the fence off Ollie Robinson, playing his trademark pull shot.

“Like you said it is my shot, so I have to play shots, as we saw in the first hour of play, we did not get any loose balls and their bowlers were quite disciplined,” Rohit said at the post-day press conference after the second day’s play, which was called off early due to rain.

Rohit maintained that odd chances needed to be taken.

“So, you have to take your odd chances when the ball is there, you got to punish them. Of course, you know, when it’s around the time of close of play, you feel disappointed and that is what I am feeling about it (the dismissal),” he added.

India ended the day at 125/4 as veteran English pacer James Anderson (2/15) wreaked havoc with his fiery spell. They are still adrift by 58 runs. England in their first essay was bowled out for a meagre 183.

”But you got to be ready to play your shots as well, because their bowlers are so disciplined, you hardly get anything. So, you got to put the balls which are your shots and in your area you got to put that ball away and that is what me and KL (Rahul), when we were batting, we were on that thought process.

“If feel like taking a couple of shots on, we are not going to shy away from that, we will play those shots. While doing that if you get out; I mean yes you feel disappointed, but you know there is very thin line between getting out like that and that same delivery or same ball, if it… the catch was slightly away or five yards left and right of the fielder, it could have been either way as well.” The openers shared a 97-run stand before the mini collapse happened.

“You got to think positive and that’s what my mindset was. I know it was around lunch time but if I see the ball in my area, I have to play the shots,” Rohit added.

According to Rohit, the form of the middle order was not a concern.