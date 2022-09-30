If Sunil Gavaskar is backing me, then he must have seen something in me: Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi, who has not been picked for the T20 World Cup, said he is grateful for the support he had received from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

The legendary India batter had said that Bihnoi should not be disheartened from not being able to find a place in the T20 World Cup squad as he has age on his side.

“If he(Sunil Gavaskar) is backing me, then he must have seen something in me. You get a lot of confidence when someone like him praises your game. It becomes meaningful,” Bishnoi told Sports Tak.

Earlier, Gavaskar had said that the 22-year-old spinner has to raise his bar and make himself undroppable in the near future.

“Well, he has got age on his side. There is another T20 World Cup in a couple of years’ time. There are so many T20 World Cups that he can play in the future. He should now perform in such a way that he becomes undroppable. So that’s the only way to look at it. He is a young man, it’s good experience for him to know he can’t get into every team,” Gavaskar had said.

However, Team India captain Rohit Sharma too admitted that the young leggie was unfortunate to miss out from the T20 World Cup squad.

“I wanted a left-arm spinner, a leg-spinner and an off-spinner. Bishnoi was very very close, and very unfortunate that he missed out. But I thought having variety in your team is more important than going with the similar option,” said Rohit.

Ravi Bishnoi missed out to R Ashwin because Rohit Sharma wanted an off-spinner in the team.

“Ashwin bhaiya has a different class. How he has this brain and how he keeps experimenting. I thought, how can someone learn so quickly, I want to pick his brains,” said Bishnoi.