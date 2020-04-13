Picked Brian Lara’s wicket 5 times in my career: Danish Kaneria takes a dig at PCB

Danish Kaneria acknowledging the crowd after taking a fifer (File Photo) Danish Kaneria acknowledging the crowd after taking a fifer (File Photo)

Former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria feels he lacked the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to excel and break many records at the international level.

Kaneria, who has the most number of wickets for Pakistan as a leg spinner in the longest format, reacted to a video posted by former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq on his Youtube channel where he talked about Brian Lara’s domination over the leg-spinner.

Recalling Lara’s 216 against Pakistan under his captaincy in Multan in 2006, Inzamam said: “Danish Kaneria bowled a googly, which he [Brian Lara] played back to the bowler while coming out of his crease. At that moment, Danish said ‘well played Brian’, which prompted Lara into saying ‘okay sir’. But the next three balls were all dispatched over the boundary.”

“I was the captain of the side so I went over to Danish and told him to tease Lara a bit more. I felt that Lara was angry so we might make him throw away his wicket. I placed the fielders on the boundary line in anticipation of the big shots but he still managed to outfox us by dispatching Danish to all parts of the ground,” he added.

Reacting to the statement Kaneria wrote on Twitter:

I have taken @BrianLara’s wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records. @Inzamam08 https://t.co/RJHb3xR1r7 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 12, 2020

Kaneria was banned for life by England Cricket Board (ECB) after he was found guilty for his involvement in a spot-fixing case in a 2009 Pro40 match between Essex and Durham.

