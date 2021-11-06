If India plays like this, nobody can beat us: Ravindra Jadeja

India thrashed Scotland on Friday by eight wickets and kept alive its slim chance of reaching the semifinals next week. The men in blue squared its win-loss record at 2-2 with one more match remaining on Monday against Namibia. However, whether India reaches the knockout stage, will depend on the result between New Zealand and Afghanistan which take place on Sunday.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put it best on a cheeky note after the Scotland match when a scribe asked, “what if New Zealand beat Afghanistan? What would you do?”

“Then we will pack our bags and go home. What else will be left then,” he smiled.

Scotland was forced to bat first and was dismissed for 85 in 17.4 overs. India achieved the winning target at 89/2 in only 6.3 overs, improving its net run rate above New Zealand’s and Afghanistan’s.

“We’re glad to be back in our mojo,” India captain Virat Kohli said. “We spoke about (conceding to Scotland) 100, 120 max but we restricted them to a total that allowed us to leapfrog everyone else.”

Player of the Match, Ravindra Jadeja said: “We were looking to play good brand of cricket. Everybody knows that we had to win with a big margin for us to up our net run-rate, we were looking to play our best game and give our 100% on the field. Everybody’s happy, one more game to go, hopefully we play like this. If we play like this, nobody can beat us. In T20 format, we have to play like this, that is for sure.”

