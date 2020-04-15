If I was bowling…: Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he would dismiss Virat Kohli

Shoaib Akhtar gave his inputs on how to get rid off Virat Kohli. Shoaib Akhtar gave his inputs on how to get rid off Virat Kohli.

India skipper Virat Kohli is currently numero uno in the ICC’s list of batting rankings in ODI cricekt. Kohli, who is arguably one of the modern-day greats, has excelled in all three formats of the game earning plaudits for his sensational display.

While bowlers find it hard to dismiss the Indian captain, Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar gave his inputs on how to get Virat Kohli out.

The Rawalpindi Express had two ideas-

“If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up [to Kohli] and shape it away from him in order to make him drive.”

“If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 [kph] and he will get out,” Akhtar was quoted as saying in a video on Instagram Live.

Akhtar had earlier praised Kohli on social media and went on to call him as the ‘modern-day Bradman’.

Akhtar also spoke about his duel with Sachin Tendulkar and said: “I had a good time bowling to Sachin Tendulkar. He is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time but I dismissed him 12-13 times as well.”

“Although, Indians only remember that one six which he hit me in Centurion [during the 2003 ICC World Cup] as it makes them really happy,” he added.

“If I had known that one six makes 1.3 billion people happy, then I would have let him hit me for a six every day,” he added, talking about his camaraderie with Sachin.”

