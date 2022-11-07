If I was Babar, I would get hold of the guy who’s making the video; some things are personal: Wasim Akram slams PAK team’s locker room videos

With the advent of social media, a lot of things have changed when it comes to interacting with our favourite celebrities. The lives of cricketers, who are worshiped like gods in their countries, have also become more accessible to their fans through their social media handles. Pakistan Cricket’s Twitter handle is no different. Throughout the T20 World Cup, they have documented the journey of the team through various videos which showcases the cricketers in different moods. Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, however, is not a fan of documenting every single thing that goes on around the team, insisting that some moments were meant to be private.

On Sunday, after making their way to the semifinals after defeating Bangladesh by 5 wickets, the Pakistan Cricket Twitter handle shared a video of skipper Babar Azam giving a rousing speech to his teammates. Talking about that on A Sports, Akram said, “I think we are overthinking stuff and I think if I was Babar, I would get hold of that guy who’s making a video. Sometimes, some things are personal. I am all for social media, players interacting with the fans and everything. I haven’t seen any other team do this in the World Cup. So yeah, the urge to get extra numbers, cut it down. It’s just too much.”

“They are recording all the time. Imagine if I am sitting and not knowing that somebody is recording whatever message I want to give to my team, I’ll just tell the guys to just relax for two days. Do it in practice or some other place, there’s no problem with it,” Akram can be heard saying this at around the 1 hr 06 mins mark in a video shared by A Sports in their YouTube channel.

Another Pakistan legend present in the panel was Waqar Younis, who agreed with Akram. “I 100% agree with you (Akram). Whatever happens inside the dressing room, should stay there. This was a problem earlier as well when a lot of information was leaked from the meetings and stuff. People used to scream and fight. And now you yourself are recording these things,” he said.