If England ever have a chance of lifting ICC World Cup title, it is definitely now: Allan Donald

South Africa pace legend Allan Donald has backed top-ranked England, who will be hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, to go for the title this time.

At an event to mark a year ahead of the Cricket World Cup, Donald was quoted by Sky Sports as saying that if England has a chance to go for the title, it is this time. He said, “If ever they have a chance to win one, it’s definitely now.”

Calling the current England form different from the one he had seen, Donald added, “The way they take on one-day internationals now it’s a different England from the one I’ve seen. I’ll be honest, given what I faced back in the day, I wouldn’t have thought they could get to this point. But there’s something about them that I like.”

Speaking on AB de Villiers’ announcement of retiring from international cricket, Donald said that the news was a massive blow to South Africa. “Well, we just lost one of our biggest assets in AB de Villiers,” he said. “South Africa will always challenge and get close to winning the World Cup … Not to say that we won’t win the World Cup, but AB was just a massive loss.”

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales starts on May 30 with England taking on South Africa at The Oval.

