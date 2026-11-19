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Jasprit Bumrah returned to the Indian red-ball side against New Zealand on Thursday after missing the series against Sri Lanka. Although the conditions against New Zealand were helpful, the ace seamer looked like he was never out of the game and class apart from the other Indian bowlers. Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were the wickets Bumrah took. It looked like New Zealand would have a hard time on Day 1, but that wasn’t the case, as the change bowlers could not maintain the same level of pressure later.
“The fact that he was able to knock over three batters, and again, you get the feeling that this Indian bowling attack is very dependent on Jasprit Bumrah. It is not something that you are not used to, but I really thought others will chip in a lot more. Jasprit Bumrah was a class apart from the rest,” Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.
Karthik observed that Bumrah will enjoy bowling in New Zealand conditions because of the swinging and seaming conditions.
“He is a very, very encouraging sight from an Indian fan’s point of view. To see Bumrah back, bowling both in and out, and he will relish these conditions. He has always said that he loves Test cricket, and he has again shown why he loves it,” he added.
Bumrah ended up with figures of 3/52 from 17 overs. Karthik said Bumrah should be bowling short, sharp bursts and also noted that 17 overs in a day is quite a bit of workload for the fast bowler.
“Ideally, you want him bowling all 90 overs, but that’s not possible, is it? So you always want to use him in short, sharp spells. He is someone coming back from an injury, you need to definitely take care of him, because he is effective in 2 or 3 over spells. He bowled quite a bit today, 17 overs is quite the workload on Day 1, and that is what you expect from him as well,” Dinesh Karthik said.