Jasprit Bumrah returned to the Indian red-ball side against New Zealand on Thursday after missing the series against Sri Lanka. Although the conditions against New Zealand were helpful, the ace seamer looked like he was never out of the game and class apart from the other Indian bowlers. Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were the wickets Bumrah took. It looked like New Zealand would have a hard time on Day 1, but that wasn’t the case, as the change bowlers could not maintain the same level of pressure later.

“The fact that he was able to knock over three batters, and again, you get the feeling that this Indian bowling attack is very dependent on Jasprit Bumrah. It is not something that you are not used to, but I really thought others will chip in a lot more. Jasprit Bumrah was a class apart from the rest,” Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.