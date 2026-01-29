‘Our captain is a baker’: Iceland Cricket’s ‘open letter’ mocks T20 World Cup drama around Pakistan

The X handle of Iceland Cricket Association trolled the International Cricket Council with an open letter on its handle as reports swirl that Pakistan is still contemplating whether to play in the T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next month. After Bangladesh refused to play its games in India citing “security threats”, the ICC had named Scotland as a replacement. With Pakistan apparently undecided whether it wants to play in the event or not, Iceland Cricket had offered to step in their stead.

On Thursday, with the event less than 10 days away, the X handle posted a hilarious long letter “announcing their unavailability to replace Pakistan”.