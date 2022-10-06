scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

‘He ate ice-cream with dal chawal’: Virat Kohli recalls India cricketer with weird food habits

Virat Kohli also revealed his best and worst food experiences.

Virat KohliVirat Kohli with team members. (PTI Photo)

Indian cricket fans are always keen to dig into some fun-filled dressing room secrets and former India captain Virat Kohli revealed one such unknown trivia regarding one of his teammates. Before flying off to Australia, for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli, revealed the name of the Indian cricketer who, according to him, has the most bizarre food habits.

“If I’ve seen anyone try a unique combination while eating then it is Wriddhiman Saha. I once noticed his plate, which had butter chicken, roti, salad and there was a rasgulla kept as well,” Kohli said on the ‘One 8 Commune’ YouTube channel.

“I saw he took two-three bites of roti and salad and gulped the entire rasgulla. So I asked him ‘Wriddhi what are you doing?’

“He said this is how he usually eats, there were times when I saw him eat ice-cream with dal chawal. He eats them together, like two bites of rice and then ice-cream.

“I feel creativity can be used some other place,” Kohli said in jest.

Kohli also shared his worst and the best food experience in the video. “I’ll tell about my worst food experience. Recently I went to Paris, which was my worst. For vegetarians it was a nightmare, there was a language barrier and there were not many options,” the 33-year-old said.

“Best was when I actually went to Bhutan. Organically grown, the local vegetable, their wild rice. They call it the Bhutanese farmhouse. The concept is that they have small huts and you climb up the stairs and they grow the vegetables just below. So they plucked organic vegetables, we ate with them at their house and it was the best meal,” the former India captain said.

