WTC Points Table update after Bangladesh beat Australia: BAN dent AUS lead

Bangladesh recorded a famous Test win in their first appearance in Australia in 23 years, beating Pat Cummins’ men by eight wickets at the Marrara Cricket Stadium in Darwin on Sunday.

Led by a brilliant first-innings century from opener Tanzid Hasan and a six-wicket haul for seamer Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh racked up a massive 228-run first-innings lead after Cummins had opted to bowl first after winning the toss on Thursday.

The win within four days of play is Bangladesh’s first Test win in Australia in three appearances Down Under, the first of which was played at the same venue in July 2003.