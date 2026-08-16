WTC Points Table update after Bangladesh beat Australia: BAN dent AUS lead

Check updated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after Bangladesh stun Australia in the 1st Test in Darwin on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Aug 16, 2026 10:44 AM IST
WTC Points Table 2025-27: Bangladesh stunned Australia to improve their position on the standings. (AP Photo)WTC Points Table 2025-27: Bangladesh stunned Australia to improve their position on the standings. (AP Photo)
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Bangladesh recorded a famous Test win in their first appearance in Australia in 23 years, beating Pat Cummins’ men by eight wickets at the Marrara Cricket Stadium in Darwin on Sunday.

Led by a brilliant first-innings century from opener Tanzid Hasan and a six-wicket haul for seamer Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh racked up a massive 228-run first-innings lead after Cummins had opted to bowl first after winning the toss on Thursday.

The win within four days of play is Bangladesh’s first Test win in Australia in three appearances Down Under, the first of which was played at the same venue in July 2003.

Bangladesh are the joint-second quickest side to record their first Test win in Australia after England, who recorded their first win in their second appearance in the country in 1877. South Africa also won their third Test in Australia in 1910.

WTC points boost

The win bolstered Bangladesh’s No. 4 position in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with a points percentage (PCT) surge from 58.33 to 66.67 following their third win in five matches. Meanwhile, former champions Australia saw their superior PCT lead shrink from 87.50 77.77, just marginally ahead of second-place defending champions South Africa (75.00). Inaugural WTC winners New Zealand are placed ahead of Bangladesh at third with a 72.22 PCT after six matches.

Following Bangladesh are India (48.15) and Sri Lanka (41.67), who are currently in the first match of a two-match series in Sri Lanka.

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table after AUS vs BAN 1st Test

Rank Team P W L D NR Deducted Points PCT
1 Australia 9 7 2 0 0 0 84 77.77
2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 0 36 75.00
3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 0 0 52 72.22
4 Bangladesh 5 3 1 1 0 0 28 66.67
5 India 9 4 4 1 0 0 52 48.15
6 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 0 0 20 41.67
7 England 13 4 8 1 0 14 38 24.36
8 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 8 16 22.22
9 West Indies 12 2 8 2 0 2 30 20.83

Australia and Bangladesh will lock horns in the second Test from August 22 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in South Mackay.

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